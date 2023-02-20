Share:

LAHORE - BN Polo defeated Master Paints 6-5½ in the thrilling final to win the title of Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Al Rehman Developers and Town Planners and Dawn Bread that conclud­ed here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan was the hero of the day from BN Polo as he displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques while fir­ing five fabulous goals. Baber Na­seem slammed in the remaining one goal. Manuel Crispo pumped in four goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan struck one for Mas­ter Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

BN Polo began the title clash by converting a 60-yard penal­ty to take a 1-0 lead, but Mas­ter Paints bounced back in style by banging in a brace to have a 2-1. BN Polo started the second chukker aggressively and hammered a hat-trick to get back a 4-2 lead but Master Paints ended the chukker by hitting a 60-yard pen­alty to make it 3-4.

The third chukker re­mained goalless while in the fourth and decisive chukker, both the teams pumped in two goals each. And when the final bell was rung, BN Polo won the final by 6-5½ despite a half goal handicap advantage for Master Paints.

Speaking at the concluding cer­emony, Hamza Mawaz Khan said: “Our team worked hard and played well, which resulted in the team’s title triumph. The fans got a chance to watch a great match. We are hopeful of doing well in the remaining high-goal events and try to win that too.”

Earlier, Diamond Paints defeat­ed Master Paints/Newage Cables by 8½-8 in the subsidiary final. Chulo Corti contributed five fan­tastic goals for Diamond Paints, which also had a half goal hand­icap advantage, while Nico Rob­erts, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Mir Shoaib Ahmed converted one goal apiece. Simon Prado played well for Master Paints/Newage Cables and smashed five goals while Juan Cruz Greguol ham­mered three.