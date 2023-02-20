LAHORE - BN Polo defeated Master Paints 6-5½ in the thrilling final to win the title of Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Al Rehman Developers and Town Planners and Dawn Bread that concluded here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.
Hamza Mawaz Khan was the hero of the day from BN Polo as he displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques while firing five fabulous goals. Baber Naseem slammed in the remaining one goal. Manuel Crispo pumped in four goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan struck one for Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage.
BN Polo began the title clash by converting a 60-yard penalty to take a 1-0 lead, but Master Paints bounced back in style by banging in a brace to have a 2-1. BN Polo started the second chukker aggressively and hammered a hat-trick to get back a 4-2 lead but Master Paints ended the chukker by hitting a 60-yard penalty to make it 3-4.
The third chukker remained goalless while in the fourth and decisive chukker, both the teams pumped in two goals each. And when the final bell was rung, BN Polo won the final by 6-5½ despite a half goal handicap advantage for Master Paints.
Speaking at the concluding ceremony, Hamza Mawaz Khan said: “Our team worked hard and played well, which resulted in the team’s title triumph. The fans got a chance to watch a great match. We are hopeful of doing well in the remaining high-goal events and try to win that too.”
Earlier, Diamond Paints defeated Master Paints/Newage Cables by 8½-8 in the subsidiary final. Chulo Corti contributed five fantastic goals for Diamond Paints, which also had a half goal handicap advantage, while Nico Roberts, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Mir Shoaib Ahmed converted one goal apiece. Simon Prado played well for Master Paints/Newage Cables and smashed five goals while Juan Cruz Greguol hammered three.