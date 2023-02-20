Share:

QUETTA - Khair Muhammad Marri, President, All Balochistan Professional Degree Holders, has demanded of the authorities to fill 9000 posts lying vacant in Education Department, Balochistan through Balochistan Public Service Commission and while doing so, professional degrees be declared as a prerequisite for filling the subject vacant position in Education Department, Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club with Muhammad Akbar and others here on Sunday, he said that Balochistan province was presently confronting several problem, including deficiency of professional staff in the educational institutions, therefore, he added that it was the need of the time to get professional degree holders candidates in educational institutions of the province appointed. Welcoming the announcement made by the Chief Minister Balochistan regarding filling of all vacancies through Balochistan Public Service Commission, he said that it must also be ensured while making appointments against vacant posts whether the candidate belonged to Balochistan or not.

