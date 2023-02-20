Share:

ECP secretary says Commission is well aware of its constitutional obligations but Constitution doesn’t empower it to fix poll dates

n Provincial governors have already been approached, however, they responded without announcing any election dates.

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) has held that it could not enter into consulta­tions with the president over the provincial assemblies’ elections as the matter was in the courts.

It is to be mentioned here that President Alvi on Friday last had invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sul­tan Raja for an ‘urgent meet­ing’ on February 20 (today) for consultations on the dates for the elections in the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinc­es. The meeting was scheduled to take place at the Aiwan-e-Sa­dr here in accordance with Sec­tion 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, which provides that the president is entrusted to an­nounce the date for the elec­tions after consulting the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan.

In reply to the second letter by President Arif Alvi, the ECP said: "The Commission is well aware of its constitutional and legal ob­ligations and has already con­veyed its response to the earli­er letter, dated February 8, 2023, explaining the complete back­ground (of the matter)”. The let­ter penned by Election Commis­sion of Pakistan Secretary Omar Hamid Khan maintained that af­ter the dissolution of the Pun­jab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, the governors were approached for the appointment of election dates as per the dic­tates of the Constitution. It add­ed that the governors have re­sponded to the letters sent by the ECP but did not announce a date for the polls.

In compliance with the La­hore High Court (LHC) orders, the ECP said, a consultation was held with Punjab governor on February 14, but he "regretted to announce an election date and informed that he would avail legal remedy against the judgment of the LHC as it was not binding on him".

The ECP also mentioned the intra-court appeals it has filed against the LHC order as it was asked by the court to hold consultations “without any such provisions having been provided in the Consti­tution, alongside other writ petitions presently pending in the Peshawar High Court’. “It is clarified that the Con­stitution does not empower the Commission to appoint a poll date in case of the disso­lution of a provincial assem­bly by the governor or due to afflux of time as provided in Article 112(1) of the Con­stitution,” the letter said fur­ther. The ECP also stressing the sub-judice nature of the matter and regretted that it “may not enter into a pro­cess of consultation with the office of the president” but maintained that “the final decision in the matter will be taken by the commission in its meeting scheduled to be held on Monday”.