LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday ordered for launching a joint crackdown on drug-peddlers to save the new generation from the curse.

He chaired a meeting at the CM Office in which a strategy was adopted to stop buying and peddling narcotics along with saving the new generation from the scourge of narcotics. It was decided in the meeting to conduct random screening of students in the educational institutions. Mohsin Naqvi directed CCPO, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Commissioner Lahore division to carry out a comprehensive planning with regard to screening of students. He said that effective steps would be undertaken under a joint strategy in order to save the new generation from the scourge of narcotics.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that a joint collaboration between concerned institutions of Punjab government and Anti-Narcotics Force will further be improved. He ordered for taking effective steps in order to prevent Ice addiction and asserted that action should be taken to stop the drug supply chain and its online availability.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that strict action would be taken forthwith to save educational institutions from the curse of narcotics. He underscored that it was national and social responsibility to save the new generation from narcotics addiction.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, SM Tanvir, Inspector General of Police, Additional IG Special Branch, Brig Rashid of Narcotics Control Punjab, CCPO, Secretaries of Higher Education, Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education, School Education, Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, Social Welfare, Inspector General Prisons and officials concerned attended the meeting.

CM reviews healthcare facilities

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at the CM Office and discussed the programme to provide quality health facilities to people of the province.

While directing the authorities concerned to bring further improvement in the healthcare facilities, he underscored that patients should be provided quality treatment facilities in the government hospitals as getting quality and free treatment is the right of every needy patient.

Mohsin Naqvi said that matters pertaining to treatment and provision of other essential facilities should be improved at the earliest in the government hospitals. He emphasised that the Punjab government would continue to strive for bringing further improvement in the healthcare system.

The facilities being provided in the government hospitals of Punjab were also reviewed during the meeting. The participants put forth their recommendations to improve treatment facilities and services in the government hospitals.

Provincial Minister for Specialised Health Care & Medical Education (SHC&ME) Doctor Javed Akram, Chairman P&D, Secretary SHC&ME, Secretary Finance, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company(- PHIMC) and officials concerned attended the meeting.