Lahore-Pakistan Tennis Federation’s (PTF) Coach Education System, which is recognised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), is conducting the ‘PTF Coaching Beginners and Intermediate (CBI) Course (formally known as Level-I) in Karachi from February 13 to 24 at Defense Authority Creek Club with the patronage of Shamsi Academy (Pvt) Ltd.
Khalid Jamil Shamsi said: “In order to improve the standard of tennis coaching in Pakistan and especially Sindh, it is vital to regularly hold such coaching courses at all the levels. This is also the first CBI Course taking place in Karachi since 2005. The course has been enrolled by 24 applicants from all over Pakistan.
“The Course is being conducted by Asim Shafik (ITF Level 3 Certified Coach, PTF National Development Director & Member ITF Coaches Commission) and Nameer Shamsi (ITF Level 2 Certified Coach & CEO Shamsi Academy Private Limited),” he added.