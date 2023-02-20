Share:

Lahore-Pakistan Tennis Federation’s (PTF) Coach Education System, which is recognised by the Inter­national Tennis Federation (ITF), is conducting the ‘PTF Coach­ing Beginners and Intermediate (CBI) Course (formally known as Level-I) in Karachi from Febru­ary 13 to 24 at Defense Authority Creek Club with the patronage of Shamsi Academy (Pvt) Ltd.

Khalid Jamil Shamsi said: “In order to improve the standard of tennis coaching in Pakistan and especially Sindh, it is vital to reg­ularly hold such coaching cours­es at all the levels. This is also the first CBI Course taking place in Karachi since 2005. The course has been enrolled by 24 appli­cants from all over Pakistan.

“The Course is being conducted by Asim Shafik (ITF Level 3 Cer­tified Coach, PTF National Devel­opment Director & Member ITF Coaches Commission) and Na­meer Shamsi (ITF Level 2 Certi­fied Coach & CEO Shamsi Acade­my Private Limited),” he added.