Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to increase the city’s green cover by planting saplings on billions of rupees of land it recovered from illegal occupants under the anti-encroachment drive. “The authority has recently launched a massive drive in the federal capital against the land grabbers to recover its precious land that had been unlawfully occupied by the mafia,” an official told APP.

He said the tree-plantation decision was taken on the direction of CDA Chairman Noor ul Amin Mengal, and the authority would carry out a comprehensive drive aimed at preventing re-encroachment of retrieved land and increasing green spaces across the capital.

The official said the CDA had retrieved land in several locations of Islamabad, including the Kuri Area, F-7, F-10, F-11, E-12, C-12, and Sarai Kharboza along the Grand Trunk Road, and the Margalla Hills National Park. He said the authority also launched an awareness campaign to educate people from all segments of society particularly students about the importance of tree plantation so that green cover could be increased in the city by planting more trees.