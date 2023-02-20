Share:

MANSEHRA - Before the start of theholy month of Ramazan and tourism season in the Hazara division the poultry prices touched new heights at Rs455 per kg on Sunday while the chicken meat price remained at Rs780 per kg.

According to details, like in other parts of the country, the price of chicken and its products are increasing continuously for the last few months in the Hazara region, on Sunday it has touched a new height of Rs455 per kg.

As a result of the unprecedented price hike the number of buyers has also reduced to one-third, poultry retailers informed the media about the price and said that keeping in view of the current situation it was expected that the price of poultry meat would exceed Rs1000 per kg during the holy month of Ramazan. On the other side, the buying power of the masses reduced after passing each day which also affected the poultry market.