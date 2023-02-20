Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Kings finally broke their losing streak as they secured an emphatic vic­tory over arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs in the 8th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Sunday.

After suffering three straight defeats, the Kings bounced back brilliantly and showed class in all three formats of the game. Chasing 186, Lahore Qalandars got off to a good start as openers Fakhar Zaman (15) and Tahir Baig smashed 40 runs in first four overs before the former was bowled by Aamer Yamin.

Shai Hope, who came at No 3, failed to make an impact as he was caught by Ir­fan Khan off Muhammad Amir at 45. Ta­hir Baig and Kamran Ghulam added 41 runs for the third wicket but took as many deliveries, failing to keep the re­quired rate under control. Tahir Baig hit three fours and two sixes for his 39-ball 45 while Kamran Ghulam smashed three fours in his 22-ball 23 runs.

Akif Javed came up with double blow for the home side, dismissing both the set batsmen in the 13th over. Then the Qalandars switched on their panic but­ton as none of the batters stayed at the wicket to even come closer to the tar­get for keeping their net run rate - that might prove to be decisive in the later part of the tournament - high.

Hussain Talat (2), Sikandar Raza (18), David Wiese (9), Liam Dawson (1), Sha­heen Afridi (0) and Zaman Khan (0) also perished in no time as the Qalandars were bundled out at 118. Akif Javed took 4-28 runs in 3.3 overs while Aamer Yam­in and Ben Cutting picked up two wick­ets each.

Earlier asked to bat first, Karachi Kings scored 185-5 with James Vince (46), Mathew Wade (36) and Imad Waseem chipped in with unbeaten 35 off 19 balls. New opening pair for the home side worked as James Vince and Mathew Wade provided70-run stand, scoring at 10 runs per over. They both smashed 61 runs in the power play.

Wade (36) was the first man to de­part at 70 as he was run out while try­ing to get second run but falling short of his crease. Haider Ali (18) was bowled by Liam Dawson, leaving the home side 102-2 in 11.1 overs. Shoaib Malik (10) and James Vince (46) also perished in quick succession as the hosts slipped to 124-4.

Captain Imad Wasim once again stood up and put 52 runs with Ben Cutting. Imad smashed two sixes and as many fours for his unbeaten 19-ball 35 while Ben Cutting scored 20. Sikandar Raza got 1-27 and Liam Dawson 1-29. Kara­chi Kings skipper Imad Wasim was ad­judged player of the

SCRORES IN BRIEF

KARACHI KINGS 185-5 (Vince 46, Wade

36, Imad 35*, Raza 1-27) beat LAHORE

QALANDARS 118 all out, 17.3 overs (Tahir

Baig 45, Kamran Ghulam 23, Akif

Javed 4-28, Cutting 2-12 and Yamin 2-18)

by 67 runs.