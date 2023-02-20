Share:

KARACHI - Former Supreme Court judge Maqbool Baqar has said the judiciary is no exception when it comes to corruption, and shortcomings in the key pillar of the state has a “direct linkage” to the process of in­ducting judges.

“The inductions in the judiciary have not been up to the mark [right from] our independence. There was nepotism, favouritism and sacrifice of mer­it soon after we inherited the Government [of In­dia] Act 1935 after the creation of Pakistan,” Baqar said while addressing the Karachi Literature Fes­tival (KLF) during a panel discussion titled Rising expectations of Pakistan’s judiciary.

The panel also featured well-known legal ea­gle and seasoned lawyer Hamid Khan and anoth­er prominent lawyer Palvasha Shahab. The session was moderated by Faisal Siddiqi.

In his remarks, Baqar — also a former Sindh High Court chief justice — said no institution was free of corruption.

“There is corruption [in judiciary also], but it can’t be said at what level. We have had notorious members. I can name them but it would be person­al, hence, I should not comment further,” he said.

He was of the view that clashes among institu­tions were prevalent mainly due to the fact that democracy was unable to flourish in the country.

“Some people make use of democracy for pow­er grabbing. Let me also underline that politicians unfortunately have been soft targets, while the media is also among the list of victims. Such in­stances pave the way for non-democratic forces to form an alliance but there are exceptions too,” he remarked.

He further said that there were examples of chief justices abusing their power. “Likewise, there are shortcomings in the judiciary and its direct linkage is with inductions”.

Though, in Baqar’s view, there was no harm in discord within the institution. He lamented that “undemocratic people” had never been punished in the country but pointed out that the atmosphere was now changing.