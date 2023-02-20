Share:

BUREWALA - A couple was shot dead by unknown assailants on the premises of Garha Morr police station on Sunday. Accord­ing to police sources, receiving a call through emergency helpline 15 about two dead bodies including a man and a woman in crops near Garha Morr. The police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody which were later identified as Muhammad Shafique res­ident of Village 106/WB and Nasreen Bibi w/o Yasin of Garha Morr. Police have also arrested her husband Yasin and started the investigation.

ONE KILLED, EIGHT INJURED IN FIRING INCIDENT

One person was killed while eight others sustained injuries in a firing incident by drug peddlers over re­sentment here on Sunday.

According to police, Sajid s/o Fal­ak Sher and Zia Dogar along with accomplices opened fire and killed Asghar Ali and injured eight others. The injured included Shahzad, Mu­hammad Ali, Hina, Abrar Dogar, Khi­zar Hayat Langrial, Abrar and Sajid Khokhar. The injured were shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital. Po­lice have registered a case. Further probe was underway