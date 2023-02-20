Share:

ISLAMABAD-Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has sought an increase of Rs1.1728 per unit in electricity tariff on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for January 2023.

In a petition submitted to NEPRA, on the behalf of power distribution companies (XWDISOCs), the CPPA-G said that for the month of January the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs10.5541 per unit while the actual fuel cost was Rs11.7269 per unit. Therefore, it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs1.1728 per unit to the consumers. According the CPPA-G petition, transmission losses were also high in January and were more than 3.5 percent.

The CPPA-G further said the total energy generated during January was 8,514.85 GWh. The total generation cost in January was Rs95.388 billion. The generation cost of per unit energy was Rs11.2026 per unit. According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos was 8,185.98 GWh at the cost of Rs95.996 billion or Rs11.7269 per unit. The hydel power generation decreased to 800.33 GWh. The share of hydel generation was 9.4 percent in January.

The share of coal in power generation was 28.70 percent and it had contributed 2,443.77 GWh. The cost of coal generation was Rs16.522 per unit in January. In January, 463.32 GWh or 5.44 percent furnace oil based electricity was generated at the cost of Rs28.9651 per unit. From gas based power plants, 1,145.89 GWh or 13.46 percent electricity was added to the national grid at the cost of Rs9.5882 per unit. The electricity generated from RLNG was 1,285.79 GWh or 15.10 percent.The cost of the RLNG based electricity was Rs21.9058 per unit.

The generation from nuclear power plants increased from 1,875 GWh in at Rs1.0740 per unit. Electricity imported from Iran was 37.13 GWh in January. The cost of Iranian electricity was Rs25.6595 per unit. In January, the power generation from baggasse was 101.44 GWh at Rs5.9822 per unit. The power generation from different sources (mixed) was 2.15 GWh at a price of Rs6.0400 per unit, while generation from wind was recorded at 287.21 GWh and solar generation was 72.16 GWh. The NEPRA will hold public hearing on CPPA-G petition on February 28, 2023.