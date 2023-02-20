Share:

PESHAWAR - Director Drugs Dr Abbass on Sunday said that the Directorate General Drugs Control and Pharmacy Services (DCPS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared 610 medicines against the medical standard.

He said that on the directives of Director General DCPS, the performance report of the Directorate for the year 2022 was issued on the other day.

According to the report, the teams of DCPS inspected 14,803 medical stores among which 2,449 stocks of medicines were seized during the same period.

Furthermore, the samples of a total of 10,351 medicines throughout the province were examined and 460 drugs were declared substandard while 150 medicines were declared spurious.

FIRs have been lodged against 35 persons over violating the Drug Act while 375 medical stores were sealed during last year.

Similarly, a total of 2,156 cases were lodged in Drug Courts out of which 488 were decided. DCPS also imposed fines of Rs120 million during the same period, the report added.