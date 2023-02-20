Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan will hold a consultative meeting on Monday, to decide whether to accept or reject the invitation made by Presidency to discuss dates for holding provincial assembly elections.

According to a notification, the meeting has been summoned by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

In a letter written to the President Secretariat, the Election Commission said it may not be able to enter into a process of consultation with the Presidency, as the matter is subjudice at various judicial fora. It said a final decision in this regard will be taken at the meeting today.