ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque has called for further cooperation between China and Pakistan in the field of industry-education alliance as it would ensure more research and innovation.

He expressed these remarks during the China-Pakistan Seminar on “Internet+” International Education and Industry-Education Integration held in Beijing, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday.

On the occasion, the China-Pakistan International Industry-Education Cooperation Alliance Initiative was launched. The seminar was hosted by China Education Association for International Exchange and organised by TANG International Education Group and Pakistan’s Embassy as part of the 23rd China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education.

“A large number of Chinese enterprises are working in Pakistan on such projects. They need skilled labour force,” the Ambassador said, adding, “Recently, I had the opportunity to visit some big names in Shenzhen, China and was impressed by their innovation, hard work, and focus on people training. China has emerged as one of the world leaders in AI, computing, IoT, and big data. We would like to emulate the achievements of China in Pakistan.”

“Chinese colleges’ investment on modern international education platforms and digital curriculum resources has helped train local Pakistani teachers and provided a large number of scholarships for learning and life-changing opportunities,” said Li Jinsong, President of TANG International Education Group.

“The alliance has been under preparation since Aug, 2022. It has garnered the support of over 500 of bilateral TVET colleges, universities, and enterprises,” Ammar Muhammad, Secretary General of China-Pakistan International Industry-Education Cooperation Alliance introduced.