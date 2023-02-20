Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Bannu Divisional Commissioner Perwaiz Sabatkhel on Sunday said that successful conduct of the seventh digital census was his administration’s top most priority and all available resources will be utilised to complete the national task in a transparent manner.

He was addressing a meeting after assuming charge of his office which was attended by the officials of his administration and other departments.

During the meeting Secretary Noorul Amin briefed him about the administrative matters with special focus on the working environment and service delivery mechanism and coordination with the district administrations and line departments.

He also shed light on the arrangements the administration had already made for the transparent and error-free conduct of the census. AC Development Gul Nawaz, AC Revenue Nasimullah Shah and other officials were also in attendance.

Perwaiz said that the digital census was going to be conducted for the first time in the history of the country and it would play a vital role in the future planning, development and policy making.