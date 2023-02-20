Share:

MULTAN - The agriculture department has raided against black mar­keting and high prices of fertil­izers and imposed over Rs 1.5 million fine on fertilizer deal­ers during the last two days.

According to the Spokesman for the Agriculture Depart­ment, the raids were being carried out across the province under the directions of Secre­tary of Agriculture Punjab Wa­sif Khursheed. The agriculture department was following a zero tolerance policy to ensure the supply of fertilizers to the farmers at fixed rates.

The raids were conducted in various areas including Patuki, Sahiwal, Okara, Chichawatni, Pakpattan and other areas and heavy fines were imposed on vi­olators over violation of the Price Control Act 1977. The FIRs have also been got registered against the violators. The spokesman further said the department has developed a system for farmers in which they could lodge com­plaints through Whats App/SMS number 0300-2955539. The number was also displayed at all fertilizer and pesticide dealers, Commissioner, Deputy Commis­sioner and Agriculture depart­ment offices so that the farmers could be aware of it and action is taken within 24 hours in case of any complaint