LAHORE - A grand gathering of Miraj-ul- Nabi was held at the mausoleum of Hazrat Dataganj Bakhsh, the great spiritual monastery of the Indian sub-continent on the great day of Miraj-ul- Nabi, which was presided over by the Sajjada Nashin of Eid Gah Sharif, Rawalpindi. It was conducted by Pir Muhammad Naqibur Rahman and in which Governor Sindh Kamran Tesuri was the chief guest, while the function of hosting the event was done by Director General of Auqaf Department Punjab Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and Provincial Khatib Jamia Masjid Hazrat Dataganj Bukhsh, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi. Federal Minister Faisal Karim Kundi and prominent social and business personality Shahbaz Zaheer also participated in this event. A large number of scholars including Muhammad Amir Fayazi and many others and a large number of people also participated in the gathering of the great Miraj-ul-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him). Speaking on this occasion, Pir Muhammad Hasan Hasibur Rahman said that the Holy Prophet, While describing this great miracle of the ascension of the Prophet, peace and Blessings Be Upon Him, he said that Allah said: “Glorified is He who made His special servant walk in a short part of the night.” They say that if the soul is removed, then it is an empty body, and if the body is removed, then it is an empty soul. That who granted his special servant ascension with body and soul. The journey of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a wonderful story of greatness, dignity, miracles and distinctions that has not happened to any other Prophet and messenger. No matter what angle and from which side you look at the incident of Miraj-ul- Nabi (PBUH), the heads of the Muslim scholars keep bowing in the court of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) with great devotion and respect. The Holy Prophet said that the Imamate of all the Prophets and Messengers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the elevation of the glory of humanity, walking forward from the place of Sadrat al-Muntahi along with the Nalin Sharifs is the elevation of the glory of light, and the way of the Prophet to the La Makan and reaching so close to Allah that it is like two bows or even less distance is the ascension of the reality of Muhammad (PBUH), which no one could understand until today and will not be able to understand until the Day of Judgment. Even today, if the Muslim Ummah strengthens its relationship with its beloved Master, its relationship and its relation to itself, and becomes abundant in the true sense and salt is halal, then there is no reason why sure success in religion and in this world is its destiny.Addressing this grand gathering of Mirajul- Nabi (PBUH), the Governor of Sindh said that he has not come here as a Governor, but as a questioner and a fakir of Data Sahib. Remembering the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to his Ummah in this most blessed journey and ascension is a great asset for the Muslims of the world, which will continue to warm and strengthen our faith until the Day of Resurrection, and the Muslims of the world will continue to be proud of the slave of Mustafa (PBUH).