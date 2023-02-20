Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued final notices to Prime Minister Secretariat, Senate, Azad Jammu Kashmir and dozens of other government and semi-government departments for payment of over Rs113 billion dues, and warned of disconnection in case of failure to pay the owed amount.

The AJK government has emerged the biggest defaulter with Rs105 billion dues, followed by defence and Capital Development Authority (CDA).

According to Chief Executive Officer IESCO, Dr Mohammad Amjad Khan, the company has issued final notices to government and semi-government defaulting departments for payment of IESCO electricity dues immediately, failure to pay electricity dues will result in disconnection of electricity without prior notice.

According to details shared by IESCO chief, AJK owes Rs105335 million, Defence/ MES Rs3211 million, CDA Rs2880 million, Pak Secretariat c/o CDA Rs689 million, Cabinet Secretariat c/o CDA Rs79 million, Cantt Board Chaklala Rs896 million, WASA Rs449 million, Defense Production Division Rs263 million, Pakistan PWD Rs200 million, Hospital under federal government Rs198 million, Cantt Board Rawalpindi Rs168 million, Ministry of Railways Rs147 million, Federal Police Rs146 million, TMA Rawal Town Rs125 million, Parliament Lodges Rs112 million, PM Secretariat (PWD) Rs84 million, Ministry of Interior Rs83 million, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Rs70 million, Ministry of Health, Rs58 million, Ministry of Culture and Sports Rs54 million, TMA Murree Rs52 million, Senate c/o CDA Rs50 million, Punjab Prison and Convict Rs49 million, Ministry of Education Rs47 million , AGE Maintenance (DP) Rs42 million, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi Rs39 million, FWO Rs37 million, NHA Rs33 million, Punjab Health and Welfare Department Rs32 million, POF Wah Taxila Rs30 million, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Rs29 million, District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi Rs25 million, FIA Rs23 million, Punjab Metro Bus Rs18 million, Health District Government Jhelum Rs18 million, Ministry of Local Government Rs17 million, Ministry of Environment and URB Rs16 million, Ministry of Hajj and Auqaf Rs16 million, FBR/CBR Rs14 million, Ministry of Planning and Development Rs12 million and DG Special Education Rs11 million are defaulter of IESCO