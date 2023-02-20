Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Mone­tary Fund (IMF) Man­aging Director Kristali­na Georgieva has urged Pakistan to take neces­sary steps "to be able to function as a coun­try" and avoid "getting into a dangerous place where its debts need to be restructured”.

She said this while speaking to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle at the Munich Se­curity Conference yes­terday. The statement comes days after Pa­kistan and the global lender failed to reach a staff level agreement

within the stipulated time to revive a stalled $6.5 bil­lion bailout package. Howev­er, both the sides agreed on a set of measures that can still help clinch the deal to avoid a looming default.

Pakistani authorities had hoped that they would con­vince the IMF about its good intentions regarding imple­mentation of all outstand­ing conditions in a gradual manner. But the hopes were dashed during the 10-day vis­it by the IMF mission, which ended on February 9 without a staff level agreement.

Speaking at the Munich Con­ference, Georgieva gave more details of the measures that the IMF is expecting the Paki­stan's government to ensure.

“I want to stress that we are emphasising two things. Number 1: tax revenues. Those who can, those that are making good money, they need to contribute to the economy,” she said, referring to the IMF's conditions for the revival of the stalled bail­out package.

“Secondly, to have a fairer distribution of the pressure by moving subsidies only to­wards the people who really need it,” the IMF chief added.

She emphasised the need for introducing targeted sub­sidies, saying, “It should not be like the wealthy benefit from subsidies. It should be the poor who benefit from them".

“The Fund is very clear that we want the poor people of Pakistan to be protected,” she added.

“My heart goes to the people of Pakistan," said Georgieva, acknowledging that Pakistan was devastated by unprece­dented floods in 2022 which affected over one-third of its population.