Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will likely appear before the Lahore High Court to seek protective bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Last week, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh directed Imran’s counsel to present the former prime minister in court on Monday (February 19) at 2:00pm.

He had also directed the provincial police chief to sit down with Imran’s legal team and finalise security arrangements.

Meanwhile, a large number of PTI workers has started to reach Zaman Park, the sources said and added that a special security squad will leave with Imran Khan on the expected court appearance, later in the day today.

Former minister and PTI leader Farrukh Habib said the LHC admin judge has been asked to allow Imran Khan’s vehicle to enter the court premises due to security threats.