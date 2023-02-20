Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former prime minister Imran Khan has appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to fix his petition pertaining to “unauthorised and unverified audio leaks” for hearing at the earliest possible opportunity.

The ongoing audio leaks saga, which started last year when an alleged conversation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif surfaced, has now engulfed Mr Khan, his wife and close aides amid boiling political temperature in the country. This time around, an audio tape involving PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has emerged.

Following the audio leak, Mr Khan on Sunday urged the judiciary to take notice of the development, saying taping conversation was a violation of basic rights. Now, the PTI on its official Twitter handle shared a copy of the letter sent by Imran Khan to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and other judges of the top court.

Referring to emergence of audios featuring alleged conversation between various public officials and ex-officials for the last several months, he wrote the leaked content had not been verified as appeared “to be either deep fakes or fabricated, edited, trimmed and joined, pieced together, and cannibalized to present an inaccurate and incorrect portrayal of the alleged conversations that they purport to carry”.

He also talked about the clips which suggested that conversations taking place in the Prime Minister's House / Office, stating that it showed that the highly sensitive state installation was bugged on a systematic and routine basis.