MULTAN - Islam­abad United Skipper Sha­dab Khan has vowed that his side will overcome mis­takes in the next matches to bring improvement in the performance. During a media talk after the match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Shadab said a captain has a major role in the victory of the team. “As a captain, I never accept­ed defeat till the last ball of the match. Win and loss are part of a match but work­ing hard to overcome mis­takes can change the re­sults.” He said the team always entered the ground with a positive mind and gave their best. He said that comprehensive plan­ning was made by keep­ing in view the situation of ground and opposition.