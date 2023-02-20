MULTAN - Islamabad United Skipper Shadab Khan has vowed that his side will overcome mistakes in the next matches to bring improvement in the performance. During a media talk after the match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Shadab said a captain has a major role in the victory of the team. “As a captain, I never accepted defeat till the last ball of the match. Win and loss are part of a match but working hard to overcome mistakes can change the results.” He said the team always entered the ground with a positive mind and gave their best. He said that comprehensive planning was made by keeping in view the situation of ground and opposition.
