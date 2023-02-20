Share:

KARACHI - A case has been registered against the three slain terrorists, their fa­cilitators and the escaped as­sailants at the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) police station for attack on the office of the Karachi police chief. Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two po­licemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector, embraced mar­tyrdom in the nerve-racking operation that lasted for near­ly four hours on Friday eve­ning. 18 other people, including police and Rangers personnel, were also injured in the terror attack. The case has been reg­istered on the complaint of the station house officer (SHO) of Saddar Police Station. Provi­sions including terrorism and attempted murder, and sec­tions three and four of the Ex­plosives Act 1884 have been in­cluded in the first information report (FIR). As per the FIR, the attack was reported at 7:15pm through a wireless phone. The SHO said that he reached the building at 7:20pm and called for police personnel. An oper­ation was planned against the terrorists under Deputy Inspec­tor General of Police (DIG) Ir­fan Baloch’s leadership, stated the FIR. It added that three ter­rorists were involved in the at­tack. One of the terrorists was killed in retaliatory action on the fourth floor, and one on the third floor of the building.