KARACHI - A case has been registered against the three slain terrorists, their facilitators and the escaped assailants at the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) police station for attack on the office of the Karachi police chief. Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector, embraced martyrdom in the nerve-racking operation that lasted for nearly four hours on Friday evening. 18 other people, including police and Rangers personnel, were also injured in the terror attack. The case has been registered on the complaint of the station house officer (SHO) of Saddar Police Station. Provisions including terrorism and attempted murder, and sections three and four of the Explosives Act 1884 have been included in the first information report (FIR). As per the FIR, the attack was reported at 7:15pm through a wireless phone. The SHO said that he reached the building at 7:20pm and called for police personnel. An operation was planned against the terrorists under Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Irfan Baloch’s leadership, stated the FIR. It added that three terrorists were involved in the attack. One of the terrorists was killed in retaliatory action on the fourth floor, and one on the third floor of the building.
