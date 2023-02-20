Share:

A 26-member Korean business delegation, led by former Korean Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Song Jong-hwan visited Taxila Museum and ancient sites.

The delegation, comprising representatives from academia, tourism and industry sector, is currently on week-long visit to Pakistan to explore tourism and investment potential for Korean investors and business community.

The delegation took keen interest in the heritage of Pakistan.

Talking to newsmen, head of the delegation Dr Song said there are ample opportunities of cooperation in cultural and tourism sectors between the two countries. He said sites like Taxila and Harappa can attract South Korean tourists.

Dr Song said Pakistan is a land of opportunities and South Korean firms can invest in diverse industrial sector. He said Korea can also benefit from skilled labour force of Pakistan.