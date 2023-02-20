Share:

PESHAWAR - Malaika Bibi, a 10-year-old girl student was overjoyed after visiting the world lone Ghandhara Art Peshawar Museum where about 30,000 rare antiquities and artifacts including the complete life story of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, were kept preserved.

Arrived with her father from the Nowshera district to the Peshawar Museum located on Sher Shah Suri Road in the cantonment, the archaeology lover along with family members took a keen interest in the ancient antiquities and artifacts of the Gandhara civilisation, weapons of British army and swords of the freedom fighters displayed there.

“Today my dream to see all Ghandhara masterpieces practically at Peshawar Museum came true. I am very impressed after seeing/hearing about the complete life story of Lord Buddha,” she told APP after making a selfie with Lord Buddha’s statute with a big smile.

Peshawar Museum was constructed some 150 years back where over 30,000 rare antiques, artifacts, coins, swords, guns and other antiquities including 16,000 properly showcased and around 14,000 artifacts were lying in cupboards, attracting tourists from across the world. Malaika along with her father and brothers was overwhelmed after seeing the ancient dresses of Waziristan tribes, primitive cooking plates and jewellery besides muzzleloader guns mostly used by British army, swords of freedom fighters and punch marked coins.

They went around the two-storey building, an amalgamation of British and Mughal architectures, which was originally consisted of a main hall and two side aisles on ground and first floor, surmounted by four elegant cupolas and small pinnacle on all corners and commended the rehabilitation and conserved works of KP government.

“Peshawar Museum was the identity of Peshawar and its proper projection through digital and social media can bring economic luruls for the country,” she said.

“It is the only Museum in the world where the complete life story of the founder of Buddhism, Lord Bhudda was preserved in the form of panels and statues,” said Bakht Zada Khan, research officer, the archaeology and museums department while talking to APP.

He said its main hall constructed in 1906 in memory of Queen Victoria where the complete life story of Lord Bhudda, Buddha Gallery with statues of Lord Bhudda and Buddha Savatta Gallery has princely life of Lord Bhudda draw domestic and foreign tourists in droves.

Bakht Zada said the museums’ antiquities help archaeologists to explore the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa history in its authentic perspective.

The Gandhara civilisation has gained roots in the province after Persians conquered it in 6th century BC and made it one of the provinces of the Achaemenid Empire, he said.

He said reading and writing in Swat, Dir, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar and Malakand, famous for Ghandara civilisation, were started as evidence of the inscriptions mostly made on stones by Iranians. In 327 BC, Alexander the Great invaded the subcontinent through Khyber Pass and faced tough resistance while trying to subdue Youafzai tribesmen at Swat and Kunar valleys.