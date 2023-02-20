Share:

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has convened an important meeting on Tuesday (tomorrow) for an assessment of the security situation across the province in the context of upcoming general elections.

The relevant authorities will give a detailed briefing to the interim Chief Minister on the overall security situation of the province, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, earlier, had sent a letter to the Caretaker Chief Minister seeking a security assessment for holding general elections in the province.

In order to look into the matter and reply to the Governor, accordingly, the Azam Khan has convened a meeting on Tuesday wherein he would be briefed about the security situation.

CM directs to arrest killers of Maulana Ejaz Haqani

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday directed police officers to arrest the killers of Maulana Ejaz Haqani who was killed in Masho Khel.

In a message, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the murder and said that the culprits involved in this inhumane act would be brought into justice at all cost.

He also extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace