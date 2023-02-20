Share:

Peshawar - Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah on Sunday visited the District Prison in Saidu Sharif, Swat, said an official handout issued here.

During the visit, the Jail Superintendent gave a detailed briefing to the caretaker minister on the facilities and other matters in the prison.

He visited different sections, met with the prisoners, went to the Juvenile Correction School, met the inmates, visited the technical training centre, and inspected the wards and OPD in the prison hospital. The prisoners highlighted their issues before the minister and informed him about the slow progress in court cases, on which the minister issued orders to the jail superintendent to hold a special Darbar in this regard.