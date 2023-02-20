Share:

LAHORE - Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad reviewed the under-construction development projects in Jhang. According to official sources, the secretary visited Jhang on Sunday, and inspected pace of ongoing work on the development projects. Deputy Commissioner Jhang Khuram Niazi briefed the secretary about the completion time and pace of the construction work. The secretary directed the waste management company to improve cleanliness conditions of bus stands and reviewed the sewerage line project, saying that the new sewerage line project would improve the drainage process. Repairing process of the old sewerage line was underway with up-to-mark quality standards, he added.