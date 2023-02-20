Share:

The Lahore High Court has given time till 5pm to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to appear before it in a case pertaining to protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The former prime minister was expected to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to attend hearing of the protective bail plea filed by him but his lawyers told the high court that The Mall was clogged and he could be brought to court only of the passage was clear.

Strict security measures have already been taken at the high court to avoid any untoward situation as Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh has suspended hearing of all other cases. The former prime minister is awaiting written permission from court regarding entry of his vehicle on LHC premises.

PTI chief's lawyer Azhar Siddique and party leaders, including Shibli Faraz and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, have reached court. It is for the first time that Mr Khan will appear before a court since an assassination attempt on him in October last.

Earlier in the day, an administrative judge of the LHC rejected a petition seeking permission for entry of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s vehicle on court premise owing to security threats.

Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh announced the verdict on the petition filed by PTI leader Shibli Faraz for security clearance for the party chief. The request was made in view of the threats to the former premier, who wounded last year in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

On Thursday, a two-member bench headed by Justice Baqar Najfi turned down an identical petition after the PTI chief failed to appear before the court despite giving him multiple chances. However, a single bench provided him another opportunity to appear on Monday.

During the last hearing, Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh also took notice of difference in the signatures of Imran Khan on the affidavit — attached with the bail petition — and the power of attorney. While calling the matter serious, the judge remarked that a contempt notice could be issued to the petition or the counsel.

When Mr Khan’s counsel said the PTI chief owned his signatures, Justice Shaikh said the petition should appear in person to record the statement. The judge later adjourned the hearing till Feb 20.

Mr Khan filed the protective bail petition after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the federal capital cancelled his bail in the case registered against him for violent protest outside the ECP office last year.