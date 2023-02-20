Share:

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country, while cold and partly cloudy in upper parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with thunderstorm and snow is expected at isolated places in Pothohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated hailstorm is also expected during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad thirteen, degree centigrade, Murree three, Lahore seventeen, Karachi nineteen, Peshawar fourteen, Quetta nine and Gilgit twelve degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramula, Leh and Shopian while partly cloudy in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Shopian seven degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus three, Pulwama and Anantnag six and Baramula eight degree centigrade.