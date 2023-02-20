Share:

KARACHI - A man was shot dead in what police described as a targeted attack in North Karachi. An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that Pervez Qadir, 40, was killed in Sector 5-A. Central SSP Maroof Usman told Dawn that the man left his home on his motorbike to drop his son at a school when unknown suspect(s) targeted him.

He ruled out the possibility of any robbery bid and said that the victim had left his cell phone and purse at home. The police were investigating the motive behind the killing. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to for a post-mortem examination.