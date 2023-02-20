Share:

ISLAMABAD - Min­ister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday cat­egorically rejected a “ma­levolent campaign” regard­ing humanitarian assistance provided by Pakistan to Turkiye after the earth­quake. “We categorically reject the orchestrated ma­levolent campaign by rogue elements who are spreading misleading and fabricated propaganda regarding post-earthquake humanitarian assistance to Turkiye,” the minister said in a tweet. She said such “shameful at­tempts” were designed to tarnish the country’s inter­national stature.