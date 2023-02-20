Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has dubbed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman as a ‘coward leader’, saying he had been hiding in Zaman Park’s ‘bunker’ to avoid arrest.

Addressing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers' convention in Rawalpindi on Sun­day, Maryam berated Khan for us­ing ‘women as a shield’ — in her ap­parent reference to PTI workers and supporters gathered outside La­hore's Zaman Park residence to put resistance to any attempt to arrest their leader. The party chairman has been residing there since being shot in the legs on November 3 last year.

In the wake of sedition cases filed against his party leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan on Febru­ary 4 announced the "Jail Bharo Teh­ reek” (court arrest movement) which will kickstart from Lahore on (Feb 22) Wednesday.

Taking a jibe at the deposed prime minister, who was re­moved from power in April, the PML-N stalwart asked her party workers: “Can a coward man be the leader of the Paki­stani nation?

Referring to a fresh audio leak purportedly between PTI leader Yasmin Rashid and La­hore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dog­ar, Maryam said: “Khan urges people to fill the jails, [but on the other hand] he phones Dog­ar and asks if the police are com­ing to arrest him.”

Bashing the PTI-led former government, the PML-N se­nior leader claimed that Imran Khan’s regime received loans more than the country took in the past 75 years.

According to her, only PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif could steer the country out of the cri­sis. In the same breath, Maryam said it would take a few years to recover the economy. “Infla­tion and Imran Khan would be thrown out of the country to­gether.”

Addressing the overwhelmed workers, the PML-N leader also held the former first lady Bushra Bibi responsible for the current crises in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the PML-N leader and former senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged for unity ahead of the elections for the national and provincial assemblies.

“Elections for the national and provincial assemblies are nearing. We should be united ahead of it and mobilise work­ers and voters,” the former prime minister said while ad­dressing the party’s organisa­tional convention.

Khaqan added that the par­ty must decide to ensure hard work and provide the “right can­didate” in constituencies.

He hoped for his party’s win in Rawalpindi “if elections are held independently”.

“Whether national or provin­cial polls are held, PML-N will win. Except for rigging, the par­ty has never lost in Rawalpindi,” Abbasi added.

He also vowed to take dis­heartened members of the par­ty together