Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has summoned separate organizational meetings of the PML-N to be held today (Monday) during which the organizational structure of the party’s Rawalpindi division will be reviewed.

The organizational sessions of the party will be presided over by Maryam Nawaz. According to sources, the sessions will start at 11:00am and will continue till 4:00pm.

Sources also informed that members of PML-N women wing, social media team, and party ticket holders will participate in the in the separate organizational meetings.