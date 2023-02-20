Share:

Whenever political instability prevaricates towards elec­tions, many government employ­ees feel a shiver down their spine because working as polling officers or officials is always a nightmare for them. The employees have to go through the grind of training and collection of polling apparatus at mismanaged centres.

The employees have to do this extra duty willy-nilly. Their con­sent is never sought. They are ap­pointed in far-flung areas travel­ling long distances whether their physical health affords it or not. In some cases, they reach on the morning of the polling day with­out any rest or prior preparation.

The first ordeal starts the day when they collect the polling par­aphernalia. People turn up at the mentioned venues the day before the elections day. They stand in queues from morning till late at night. The absence of proper seat­ing arrangement, clean and ample washrooms and portable water make it more miserable.

The night before the polling day is spent travelling to the destina­tion. Sometimes the drivers drop the female staff at the wrong des­tination in the dead of night, put­ting them at risk. The same hap­pens when the staff return to the centres. Some staff don’t come back to the centres, they drop near their residence on the way back to the centres because at these centres they are not provided with any con­veyance to drop them back home.

To submit the result at these cen­tres is tantamount to climbing Ever­est. The staff undergo long tedious scrutiny of results and the complete secured recovery of the parapherna­lia. A single missing article prolongs the ordeal. Relevant articles have to be packed into relevant bags.

It is requested to the concerned echelons that the whole process of holding elections needs a sea change to make it a pleasant enter­prise for the staff. At least prior ap­proval of the staff must be sought whether they are available or not if they have any medical or physi­cal complications. The employees must not be coerced to work as polling staff against their will.

M. NADEEM NADIR,

Kasur