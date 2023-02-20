Whenever political instability prevaricates towards elections, many government employees feel a shiver down their spine because working as polling officers or officials is always a nightmare for them. The employees have to go through the grind of training and collection of polling apparatus at mismanaged centres.
The employees have to do this extra duty willy-nilly. Their consent is never sought. They are appointed in far-flung areas travelling long distances whether their physical health affords it or not. In some cases, they reach on the morning of the polling day without any rest or prior preparation.
The first ordeal starts the day when they collect the polling paraphernalia. People turn up at the mentioned venues the day before the elections day. They stand in queues from morning till late at night. The absence of proper seating arrangement, clean and ample washrooms and portable water make it more miserable.
The night before the polling day is spent travelling to the destination. Sometimes the drivers drop the female staff at the wrong destination in the dead of night, putting them at risk. The same happens when the staff return to the centres. Some staff don’t come back to the centres, they drop near their residence on the way back to the centres because at these centres they are not provided with any conveyance to drop them back home.
To submit the result at these centres is tantamount to climbing Everest. The staff undergo long tedious scrutiny of results and the complete secured recovery of the paraphernalia. A single missing article prolongs the ordeal. Relevant articles have to be packed into relevant bags.
It is requested to the concerned echelons that the whole process of holding elections needs a sea change to make it a pleasant enterprise for the staff. At least prior approval of the staff must be sought whether they are available or not if they have any medical or physical complications. The employees must not be coerced to work as polling staff against their will.
M. NADEEM NADIR,
Kasur