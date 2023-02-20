Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership has unanimously decided to withdraw from by-elections.

According to a private TV channel, the top leadership of the MQM-P managed to sway the coordination committee to withdraw from the by-polls in a meeting on Sunday. The chan­nel report said the meeting of the MQM-P ended here at the Bahadurabad Markaz office in Karachi in which the committee made some important decisions.

The meeting was chaired by Senior Deputy Convenor Kanwar Jalil, while Convenor Dr Kha­lid Maqbool Siddiqui endorsed the decision of the committee. It was stated in the committee meeting that by-elections will be a burden on the national economy. Anyhow, the MQM-P’s top leadership has advised the Rabta Committee and workers to start preparations of the general elections. Earlier on Feb 18, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had urged the Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to boycott the upcom­ing by-elections on National As­sembly (NA) vacant seats.

The ruling coalition con­tacted MQM-P after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) set con­dition that it will not contest by-elections on vacant NA seats only if Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) boycott the upcoming polls. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had made it clear to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that it will not contest by-elec­tions on vacant NA seats only if Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) boy­cott the upcoming polls. Media reported that PPP demanded the coalition parties should jointly announce the boycott of by-polls as it refused to leave field empty for ANP and MQM-P. PPP leadership was divided on boycotting the polls as ma­jority of the party members were against ANP and MQM contesting elections.

“The PDM would suffer a po­litical damage if both the par­ties contest polls,” sources said while quoting PPP. It is pertinent to mention here that by-polls on 33 NA seats would be held on March 16. On February 10, it was reported that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has urged the coalition parties to not contest by-elec­tions due to fear of defeat.