LAHORE -It was a forgettable maiden outing for Islamabad United at the Multan Crick­et Stadium as Multan Sultans handed them their second biggest defeat (by 52 runs) in the HBL Pakistan Super League on Sunday afternoon.

M Rizwan and David Miller made ter­rific fifties on either side of the innings to propel the hosts to a towering 190- 4 before a consolidated bowling effort – with Abbas Afridi’s maiden four-for standing out – skittled the visitors for 138 in 17.5 overs.

Rizwan became the only player to sur­pass the 200-mark in this edition over the course of his breezy 38-ball 50 that was studded with five fours and a maxi­mum and Miller obliterated the visiting bowlers during his stunning 52, scored at a staggering strike rate of 208.

Multan Sultans now boast six wins in seven matches at the Multan Crick­et Stadium. In this edition, they have three victories in four matches in the HBL PSL 8 and sit comfortably at the top of the points table.