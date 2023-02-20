LAHORE -It was a forgettable maiden outing for Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium as Multan Sultans handed them their second biggest defeat (by 52 runs) in the HBL Pakistan Super League on Sunday afternoon.
M Rizwan and David Miller made terrific fifties on either side of the innings to propel the hosts to a towering 190- 4 before a consolidated bowling effort – with Abbas Afridi’s maiden four-for standing out – skittled the visitors for 138 in 17.5 overs.
Rizwan became the only player to surpass the 200-mark in this edition over the course of his breezy 38-ball 50 that was studded with five fours and a maximum and Miller obliterated the visiting bowlers during his stunning 52, scored at a staggering strike rate of 208.
Multan Sultans now boast six wins in seven matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium. In this edition, they have three victories in four matches in the HBL PSL 8 and sit comfortably at the top of the points table.