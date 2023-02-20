Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday urged the international community to help build the capacity of the Afghan interim authorities to take on the threat of terrorism. This statement came during a panel discussion at the two-day Munich Security Conference to debate international security policy. This of course comes at a time when Pakistan is experiencing a resurgence of the terror threat and the foreign minister’s remarks are rightly making headlines given how rapidly militant groups are strengthening their presence in Afghanistan.

It is also a mature approach adopted by the foreign office given how Kabul has not been very cooperative when it comes to fulfilling its promise of clamping down on the TTP. Mr. Bilawal is right in pointing out that if this threat is not taken seriously, militant groups could conduct their activities from Afghanistan as had been witnessed recently from incidents in Pakistan.

The interim Afghan government does not have a counter-terrorism force or even a border force, not to mention the serious capacity issues. The Taliban is already facing challenges when it comes to dealing with ISIS-K, so it has very little incentives to take on other groups that have established a presence in the country. Therefore, it is crucial that there be global support to convince Kabul to take on the threat of terrorism. The threat is not just limited to Pakistan, but is also something that should concern the immediate neighbours of Afghanistan and the West. The UN has already pointed out in its reports that al Qaeda has been steadily growing its presence and making a comeback in Afghanistan, which should be of serious concern given the transnational nature of the group.

But for any substantial steps to be taken, the world will have to continue its humanitarian support, unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets, open up banking channels and engage with the Taliban, and the Afghan society and women. As Mr. Bilawal rightly said, women empowerment cannot be pursued through starvation. Therefore, the current approach adopted by the West will have to change as it must act pro-actively rather than reactively. At the same time, Kabul will also have to illustrate that it is serious in engaging with the international community as patience is wearing thin with the Taliban government.