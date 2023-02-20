Share:

LAHORE - The office of the Deputy Commissioner in a district is supposed to deal with almost everything under the sun. It is the central organ of the district machinery. Be it the execution of provincial government’s policies, the allotment and settlement of lands, revenue matters, settlement of land disputes, price control or city’s development and planning, everything falls under its jurisdiction.

The incumbent Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider is a research enthusiast with expertise in policy making, analysis, project design and management. Her work experience with the Government of Punjab and the federal government so far includes administrative and regulatory positions. Rafia belongs to the 40th common of the Pakistan Administrative Services. Previously she has served in multiple important positions including, DG Civic Management (CDA), DS Vertical Program, Director Health Services in Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Additional Director General Operations Punjab Food Authority and CEO LWMC. This week The Nation spoke exclusively to the Lahore Deputy Commissioner regarding the administrative challenges she is facing in a fast growing city with multiple problems.

Elaborating the difference between being a DC of the provincial capital and other districts, Rafia said the dynamics of a capital city are always different and more challenging as compared to other administrative districts. “Monitoring and the outlook are always more than the other districts.

The pace of workload is rapid and continuous besides that everyone expects you to perform administrative duties efficiently. At the same time, the eyes of the citizens, media and the higher ups are constantly monitoring your performance”, she said elaborating her point. Speaking of the hurdles in the line of duty, she said she did not believe that a pressure element does exist at all. It is because the upper hierarchy and the government are always acting as a supporting hand. “Besides, there are defined laws and as public servants, we are bound to abide and work within limitations of the law and regulations. The only hurdle that exists is the reaction and retaliation of the citizens when the law is enforced by the administration. There’s a lack of awareness among the masses regarding civil rule. This is the only hindrance the administration faces while enforcing government policies. To overcome this hurdle we need to educate people that the administration is for their facilitation and help”. She said she had initiated an open door policy so that people can easily reach her regarding their complaints. Talking about the eradication of corruption from administrative system, Rafia said: “Whenever and wherever a corrupt practice is reported the administration takes a prompt action. Every complaint filed by the citizens is thoroughly examined and if the evidence is produced against the accused a corrective action is executed immediately”. Shedding light on the process of revenue collection, DC Lahore informed that the target setting of the revenue collection through various taxes and levies is done by the Board of Revenue. “Whatever revenue is generated or collected is deposited into the account of Punjab government and utilization of this revenue is worked out by the government. Right now we are in a process of assessing our revenue generation and all the loopholes in the system will be eliminated. We have a competent team of five Assistant Commissioners working round-theclock in this regard”, she explained. Sharing the details of multiple ongoing drives by the administration including anti-encroachment , polio and dengue and others, the DC Lahore said that as far as the encroachment drive is concerned there are three tiers into it. LDA is the competent authority to take action against the illegal encroachments in the LDA constructed areas. In other areas, Lahore administration through ACs takes action against the permanent encroachments. While in the third tier, action is executed against the temporary encroachments in commercial areas. Giving the data about the anti-encroachment drive, she informed that during the month of January, a total 2596 temporary and 99 permanent encroachments were removed. Whereas, 1326 warnings were issued. Besides that 8836 banners, streamers and 42 cheal ghost points were removed. A total of 6 lac seventy two thousand store fines were imposed while 7 lac fifty six thousands fine tickets were deposited into MCL account. Sharing the details of anti-polio drive, the DC Lahore informed, the five-day anti-polio drive concluded on last Saturday with the administration of the anti-polio vaccine drops to 20,06,762 children, under the age of five in Lahore, that completed the 96 percent target. “I have directed polio teams comprising a total 6360 members to extend the campaign for two days as catch-up days for the four per cent remaining children. I have also directed assistant commissioners to visit all those houses that did not get polio vaccination drops during the campaign. The target was to administer the drops to a total of 20,85,283 children in Lahore, and so far a total of 20,06,762 children had been administered the drops. 33 children could not be vaccinated due to medical reasons during the campaign”.