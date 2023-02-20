Share:

It was near-apocalypse. Until, the defenders of the universe took the decisive step of flying in the f-wizard from The City. Together, they tried all charms, all curses that magic had imagined, only to worsen the slide into vortex of foolhardy decadence. “It wasn’t me!”, he exclaimed the other day. “Imran Khan Niazi” - the last word being a euphemism wizards use to refer to the petty - “had promised the Pakistanis a Naya Pakistan, but ruined the economy”, Master Dar moaned.

Before the arrival of Master, a certain muggle (non-wizard, earthling) Miftah had been trying the orthodox, human approach to fixing the economy. But the f-wizard could not hold his flying horses anymore, lost his patience with muggle-pace, and descended from the skies one day with his characteristic fireworks. The resplendence of the heavens and the heat of his fiery spells got a bit too much, however, and burned pretty much everything, including the precious little of the frail Rupee he had come to rescue.

The towering confidence of Master Dar could not subdue the unheeding officials of the International Monetary Fund. The naive Dollar did not realise the obligation to bow into a 200 Rupee position in front of the Master. The dumb international investors did not see that even with an import ban and a virtual export ban (courtesy: ban on raw material import), the economy was the best to invest in. Strategic investors could not gauge that even with financial repression of sorts, they would at least have the blessings of the Master, if not higher spreads. The stock market failed to see that whatever the uncertainty out there, the charm was about to set in.

Elections? The government did not know when to hold them and it hasn’t had a clue from day one. But what have elections to do with the economy? “Fix the economy first”, was the message from the heavens, after all. Yet with uncertainty about the time horizon of their government, Dar, and the Dar-lings, have had a pretty hard time figuring out the opportunity cost of fooling one group over the other. Their thought-process: “should we appease the voters or get funds from the IMF”; “should we maximise the political return over 3 months or over 18 months?”; “Should we jack up fuel prices, or rather offer subsidies and call snap elections”; “Yikes! Will the heavens even let us announce elections?!”

To add to their miseries, the government has been in the quest for that one algorithm that would tell them the intersection of what’s going on in Maryam’s, the elder Sharif’s, and the honourable Prime Minister’s mind. Once that point has been found - if, at all - they need a further algorithm that will generate the meeting point of all the great minds that make up the glorious Pakistan Democratic Movement. It’s a comedy of sharers.

There’d hardly be an economist who can decipher the mysterious workings of Master Dar’s mind in particular, though. A flying, overvalued Rupee, the purpose of his existence, actually affects exports - which become pricier for international buyers - and encourages imports - which become cheaper for domestic buyers. But let’s suppose you’re one Dar-ling of an economist who thinks economic theory is bonkers and the rise of the Rupee should break all charts. Even in that case, where was the forex for the levitation of the Rupee to come from?

With political uncertainty increasing every passing day, forex coming from investment was bound to decline. Forex from exports was declining too, as an overvalued Rupee means domestic products being ‘overpriced’ for foreign buyers. Remittances from formal channels slumped because of lower official exchange rate and a poor exchange rate outlook. Economic chauvinism doesn’t breed forex to prop up whatever currency you hold close to your heart, does it?

Some countries, like Turkiye, which Master Dar has sometimes referred to as his inspiration, have taken radical measures to keep their currencies afloat at above free market rates, but that has come at an astronomical cost to national coffers. The government has guaranteed the Turkish Lira account-holders to compensate if their deposits get eroded due to exchange rate volatility.

While such a policy may not be sustainable for even an export-heavy economy like Turkiye, Master Dar’s policy mix for Pakistan was threatening currency dealers, suspending letters of credit, banning imports, choking exports, drying all forex sources in effect - and, of course, booing the IMF - with a healthy dose of chest-thumping every other day. It was a sure-shot way to make dollars rain, but Khan ruined it. Of course.