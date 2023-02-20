LAHORE-The two-member team of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) arrived here on Sunday to advertise the commencement of this year’s Asian Games being held this year in Hangzhou, China. The OCA team including Jian Zhou, Director Media of OCA and Wissam Trkmani, Project and Operations Manager OCA, received warmly welcome on the arrival at the airport by POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood, VP Syed M Abid Qadri and other officials. “National Athletes, Olympians and sportsmen from across Pakistan will be joining hundreds of students and community members to run the Fun Run for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 which will be held on Monday,” said Khalid, adding that one, two, three and five-kilometre races would be held in which men, women, students and families would be allowed to take part.
February 20, 2023
