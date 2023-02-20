Share:

LAHORE-The two-member team of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) arrived here on Sun­day to advertise the com­mencement of this year’s Asian Games being held this year in Hangzhou, Chi­na. The OCA team includ­ing Jian Zhou, Director Me­dia of OCA and Wissam Trkmani, Project and Op­erations Manager OCA, re­ceived warmly welcome on the arrival at the airport by POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood, VP Syed M Abid Qadri and other officials. “National Athletes, Olym­pians and sportsmen from across Pakistan will be join­ing hundreds of students and community members to run the Fun Run for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 which will be held on Monday,” said Khalid, add­ing that one, two, three and five-kilometre races would be held in which men, women, students and fam­ilies would be allowed to take part.