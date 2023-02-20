Share:

The country has witnessed 59 per cent increase in total cost of generating electricity, a leading securities brokerage and research firm says.

The power cost hit Rs11.20 KWh in January 2023 as compared to Rs7.04 KWh registered in December 2022. However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, electricity generation cost reduced by 8.3pc.

“On a YoY basis, the decrease in fuel cost is witnessed mainly due to a rise in nuclear, hydel, wind, and solar-based generation,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note on Monday.

“While on MoM basis, the rise in fuel cost is triggered by a decline in hydel and nuclear-based generation,” it added.

The power generation in the country witnessed a marginal increase of 1.2% on a monthly basis to 8,515 GWh (11,445 MW) in January 2023, compared to 8,417 GWh in December. On a yearly basis, electricity generation registered a drop of 3.2%, as compared to 8,797 GWh (11,824 MW) recorded in January 2022.