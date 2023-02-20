Share:

Parental support has been shown to be a mentality growth for children. Mental growth makes children active and allows them to live their lives fully and happi­ly. However, parents should be able to involve themselves fully in their children’s lives. They should offer their support in order to comport them in their lives. Encouragement and praise are a source of children’s motivation which encourage the children to work enthusiastically.

Informational and emotion­al support can bring out chang­es in children’s lives which is the worth duty of parents. There is a lack of awareness in children’s lives which make the children at risk. The root of this problem lies in irresponsible parents. It is most likely the parents are lost in their lives and neglecting their children. Parents should be developing their interaction with their children and should be sensitive with them.

