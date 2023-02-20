Share:

“Remember, when you don’t know what to do,

it never hurts to play Scrabble. It’s like reading

the I Ching or tea leaves.”

–Kelly Link

After the Great Depression of 1929, a work architect named Alfred Mosher Butts invented a game with the hopes of uplifting the spirits of the people. Attempting to combine the thrill of chance and skill, Butts combined elements of anagrams and the classic word puzzle to create a game called Lexiko which was then refined to become Criss Cross Words by the 1930s. The skilled analysis of the English language formed the basis of the original tile distribution and that has remained constant throughout the course of time. As Butts proposed the game to manufacturers, they slammed the door on his face until one day, James Brunot made the game a commercial reality. They refined the rules of the game, redesigned it and came up with the name: Scrabble. Ever since it was trademarked in 1948, this game has been a stable item in most households across the world.

