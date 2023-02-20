Share:

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob accused on Monday President Arif Alvi of creating a constitutional crisis by announcing himself to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 9.

Speaking to media, Mr Mehboob said the president could not exercise executive powers. Giving his take in this regard, Mr Mehboob said the president could merely announce the election dates on the advice of the premier.

Continuing to talk about the matter, Mr Mehboob said the premier did not advise the president over the matter. Now the Supreme Court will give a ruling in this regard, he added.