MANILA-A small plane with four people on board has crashed in the central Philippines and rescuers were searching for survivors on Sunday, officials said. The Cessna 340 aircraft went missing early Saturday morning shortly after departing for Manila from Bicol International Airport in Albay province, south of the capital, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a statement. The plane was carrying two passengers, a pilot and another crew member, the aviation regulator said. A search-and-rescue team has identified a possible crash site near the airport, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio told AFP. “The problem is the weather is bad and it hampers the visibility of the ground search,” he said. Albay disaster officer Cedric Daep said the debris of a Cessna plane was found near the crater of the active Mayon volcano but authorities were still verifying whether it was the same aircraft that went missing on Saturday.