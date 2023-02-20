Share:

QUETTA - All Pakistan Marri Ittehad has demanded of the authorities to recover the family members of Khan Muhammad Marri from the alleged private prison of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran. This demand was made in a protest demonstration held outside Quetta Press Club under the aegis of All Pakistan Marri Ittehad, Quetta Division and district Quetta here on Sunday. Addressing the protest demonstration, speakers alleged that Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran had set up a private prison, detaining several innocent people, including the wife and seven children of Khan Muhammad Marri.

They said that Sardar Abdul Rehman had set up state within the state in Barkhan area of Balochistan province. Demanding from the authorities to recover the family members of Khan Muhammad Marri and other detainees from the private prison of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, they said if no action was taken, a petition would be filed before Supreme Court of Pakistan followed by blocking main highways of the province as a protest. Chanting slogans “Riyasat ke andar Riyasat Na Manzoor” state within a state, not acceptable and recover the family members of Khan Muhammad Marri from the prison of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, protesters dispersed peacefully.

Protest demonstration was addressed by Mir Nasrullah Marri, Mir Kamal Khan Marri, Wadera Ibrahim Marri, Hazoor Bakhsh Marri, Haji Mazar Khan Marri, Essa Khan Marri, Din Muhammad Marri, Mir Behram Khan Marri, Nazeer Ahmed Marri, Eid Muhammad Marri, Muhammad Yousaf Marri, Muhammad Gul Marri, Ghulam Rasool Marri and Ali Murad Marri. Earlier, a protest demonstration under the aegis of All Pakistan Marri Ittehad was taken out from the lawn of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation.