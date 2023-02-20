Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked authorities concerned to pay special attention to renew the system of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute to provide free medical treatment to fifty percent poor people in the institute.

He was chairing a meeting in Lahore on Sunday to review modern and free treatment facilities for the poor patients at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

The Prime Minister expressed the need to take hepatitis prevention and treatment program under the supervision of PKLI immediately.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to establish a special fund for treatment of poor patients and further emphasized on the need to allocate specific amount for this fund immediately.

The Prime Minister was informed that efforts are being made to enhance the capacity of complicated surgery and free medical treatment is being provided to forty-one percent poor patients at the institute.