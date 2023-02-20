Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Federal Education and Professional Trainings Rana Tanveer Hussain Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was struggling for the country’s better future, not for personal benefits. Talking to a pri­vate media channel, he said under the premiership of Shehbaz Shar­if, the Pakistan Democratic Move­ment was committed to pulling the country out of the swamp where Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) left us. “Imran Khan’s gov­ernment was imposed upon us by poorly managed general elec­tions in 2018, and it was ousted through a democratic process of a vote of no confidence,” he said. Besides the worst economic cri­ses inherited from the Imran’s government, the coalition gov­ernment was determined to give relief to the people, he added. In response to a question, the minis­ter said Jail Bharo Tehreek should not be limited to workers, Imran Khan should begin by surren­dering himself to law instead of seeking pre-arrest bail. Just like Imran’s previous unsuccessful po­litical moves, Jail Bharo Tehreek will bite the dust, too, he claimed.