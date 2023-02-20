Share:

LAHORE - The capital city police has arrested more than 819 accused involved in kite flying, selling as well as manufacturing and registered 814 FIRs against them during this year till now. Police recovered more than 5961 kites, 1043 strings from the accused along with kites manufacturing merchandise during the crackdown. The police during this month arrested 436 accused in violation of Kite Flying Act and recovered 2468 kites as well as 525 string rolls from them. Accordingly City division police arrested 109 accused, Cantt 95, Model Town division 92, Iqbal Town 79,Civil Lines32 whereas Sadar division police arrested 29 accused in violation of Kite Flying Act during this month till now. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has issued directions to the police officers and officials to ensure implementation on Kite Flying Act in their respective areas. Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed all the police officers to take strict and indiscriminate action against the kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers. The CCPO said that drone technology should also be used to capture kite flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city. Parents should play their vital role to discourage their children to involve in this dangerous activity of kite flying, he appealed.